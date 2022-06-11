UFC 275 results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk retires from MMA after spinning-backfist knockout loss to Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili put quite an exclamation point on her rematch with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.

After putting on one of the greatest fights in mixed martial arts history in 2020, Zhang uncorked a spinning backfist that blasted Jedrzejczyk and put her face down on the canvas to end the fight at 2:28 in the second round. Zhang became only the second fighter to ever finish Jedrzjeczyk while bouncing back after two consecutive losses to Rose Namajunas.

“I’m very, very happy for this fight,” Zhang said. “I told myself I would use all my assets to beat my opponent. I’m very, very calm and relaxed for this fight. I really want to say to Joanna, she is a fighter, she is a warrior.”

Following the loss, Jedrzjeczyk stuck around in the octagon as she removed her gloves to announce that UFC 275 would serve as the final fight in her legendary career.

“I’m retired guys,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I love you so much. UFC, Dana [White], I’m so sorry I let you down. It’s been 20 years. I’m turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman. I appreciate you all, I love you guys.”

Prior to the result and the announcement, Jedrzjeczyk was engaging in another all-time classic with Zhang as the strawweights were looking to steal the show yet again.

Two years away didn’t seem to slow down Jedrzejczyk at the start of the fight as she came out firing right away with a series of leg kicks that immediately had impact on Zhang. To counter the strikes, Zhang looked for a takedown as she began throwing punishing shots on Jedrzejczyk against the cage before putting her on the canvas.

From there, Zhang continued to show her strength as she continuously muscled Jedrzejczyk around the cage in the grappling exchanges. Zhang eventually moved into the mount before raining down some brutal elbows that were just bludgeoning Jedrzejczyk until she finally managed to scramble back to her feet.

When working at distance, Jedrzejczyk tagged Zhang with some stinging punches and kicks but Zhang continued to show power in every facet of her game.

Just as the fighters engaged in another huge exchange, Zhang turned and unleashed the spinning backfist that cracked Jedrzjeczyk and sent her crashing down to the canvas. The fight was stopped immediately with the end coming at 2:28 in the second round.

With the win, Zhang now puts herself into position to compete for UFC gold once again as she immediately turned her attention to reigning 115-pound champion Carla Esparza with hopes to meet her at the upcoming event expected in October.

“Carla Esparza, I heard there’s an event in Abu Dhabi,” Zhang said afterwards. “I want to invite you to find me in Abu Dhabi.”