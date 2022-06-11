UFC 275 live blog: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

This is the UFC 275 live blog for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos, the flyweight title fight on Saturday in Singapore.

Shevchenko is currently the top-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter in the world and arguably the best fighter in the world, period. The flyweight champion has had a stranglehold on the 125-pound division for four years, defending her title six times. A win tonight will give Shevchenko the record for most title defenses by a female UFC champion in a single division and move her into a tie for fifth all-time for title defenses, behind only the likes of Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre.

Santos is looking to ruin those records for Shevchenko. The 28-year old Brazilian is 19-1 in her MMA career and currently riding a four-fight winning streak in the UFC, but to claim UFC gold tonight, she will have to author one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Check out the UFC 275 live blog below.