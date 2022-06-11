UFC 275 live blog: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

This is the UFC 275 live blog for Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2, the featured strawweight main card fight on Saturday in Singapore.

The fight between Zhang and Jedrzejczyk is a rematch of the 2020 Fight of the Year and quite possibly the greatest female fight of all-time, which saw Zhang retain her strawweight title with a split decision victory at UFC 248. Since then, Zhang has had a tough go of things, losing her title to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 via head kick KO and then losing their rematch at UFC 268. Zhang hopes to stop her losing streak and reassert herself as one of the top 115-pounders in the world.

Unlike Zhang, Jedrzejczyk hasn’t suffered the same sorts of setbacks at Zhang since their first contest, because Jedrzejczyk has not competed since then. The former strawweight champion has been on the shelf for over two years, for a multitude of reasons, but with the winner of this bout getting the first shot at newly crowned strawweight champion Carla Esparza, Jedrzejczyk is hoping to claim another title shot and another chance to reclaim her “Joanna Champion” nickname with a victory here tonight.

Check out the UFC 275 live blog below.