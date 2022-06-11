UFC 275 video: Maheshate faceplants Steve Garcia in 74 seconds

Maheshate, the first Chinese fighter to earn a UFC contract via Dana White’s Contender Series, graduated to the octagon with a thunderous first-round knockout of Steve Garcia on the UFC 275 prelims.

An aggressive Garcia walked right into a right hand that sent him face-first to the canvas, prompting referee intervention at the 1:14 mark of the opening frame.

Check out the finish below, courtesy of UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

The knockout sent the UFC commentary table into a frenzy.

Maheshate won his contract with a decision over Achilles Estremadura in his UFC audition. But Garcia made it plain he had no desire to go to scorecards as he charged forward to engage in the pocket. Once there, he took a few hard shots but also delivered one of his own, a left hook inside that briefly rattled Maheshate. More punches landed when Garcia held his opponent against the fence and pistoned his right.

Garcia hoped to recreate the early success of that left. But this time, Maheshate went over the top with a counter right and cracked him on the jaw.

Maheshate extended his record to 7-1 with his first UFC win and left Garcia, who won on the Contender Series but was not immediately signed, at 1-2 in the octagon.