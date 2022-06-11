 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 275 live blog: Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

By Jed Meshew
Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This is the UFC 275 live blog for Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews, a featured welterweight main battle on Saturday in Singapore.

Fialho made his UFC debut earlier this year at UFC 270, losing a spirited decision to Michel Periera. Since then, though, Fialho has been one of the most active fighters in the sport, competing twice more, and securing two sensational first-round KOs that were good enough to earn Performance of the Night bonuses. Fialho is hoping his fourth fight in five months with earn him another bonus check and perhaps a shot at the top-15 of the welterweight division.

While Fialho only just debuted in the UFC, Matthews has been a staple of the promotion and the welterweight division since 2014, having competed 15 times inside the octagon. Even so, Matthews is still only 27 years old and coming off a loss to fellow divisional prospect Sean Brady, Matthews is looking to reinsert himself in the “Fighters To Watch” conversation.

Check out the UFC 275 live blog below.

