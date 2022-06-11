 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 275 live blog: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

By Jed Meshew
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev ahead of UFC 275
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

This is the UFC 275 live blog for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev, the welterweight main card opener on Saturday in Singapore.

Maddalena comes into this fight with a ton of hype, making his way to the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. In his UFC debut, Maddalena score a nasty first-round KO of Pete Rodriguez, and the Australian prospect is looking to cement himself as a contender on the rise in the welterweight division.

Emeev was once exactly what Maddalena now aspires to be: A top-level prospect in the 170-pound weight division. The former M-1 Global middleweight champion came to the UFC in 2017, but after a strong start, Emeev has struggled to build momentum in recent years. In his most recent outing, Emeev lost a split decision to Danny Roberts, and now the Dagestani veteran is looking to prove he’s still a factor at 170 pounds.

Check out the UFC 275 live blog below.

