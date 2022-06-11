Watch Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 275, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka took place June 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Former UFC strawweight champions Zhang Weili (22-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5) collided in a rematch of their epic first encounter on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Both women come out in orthodox and Jedrzejczyk takes the center of the cage to start. Jedrzejczyk feinting the jab a ton and she’s keeping a long range. Now Zhang is cutting the cage and she leads with a low kick that Jedrzejczyk fires back. The inverse happens moments later.

Both women setting a longer range but they both step in and Jedrzejczyk lands a big combo. Another collision and Jedrzejczyk ends it with a leg kick that takes Zhang off her feet. She’s back up and they’re scrapping now. Zhang throwing power! Exchanges! Jedrzejczyk backing up and a power double from Zhang and Jedrzejczyk trips to the floor!

Zhang is on top and she’s battering Jedrzejczyk who is using the fence to get up but eating shots! She’s up but Zhang is bringing the heat and she returns Jedrzejczyk to the mat! Zhang trying to move to mount and she’s landing shots while Jedrzejczyk is trying to create a scramble! She does but Zhang is right back on her! Zhang muscles a takedown that Jedrzejczyk almost reverses but Zhang is putting physicality forward in this one and Jedrzejczyk is getting overwhelmed.

Zhang lands a monster right hand and passes guard and Zhang is in full mount! Jedrzejczyk has her wits but she is getting big brothered here. Jedrzejczyk creates a scramble but Zhang is just thumping her. Jedrzejczyk eats more shots and she’s able to get up to her feet and she looks okay, honestly. But that was a storm of offense. Will her cardio hold though?

Back on the feet and Zhang is taking some time here. Jedrzejczyk lands a big shot. Short time and Jedrzejczyk coming forward and brawling and she snaps Zhang’s head with a huge right hand. Zhang catches a kick and tosses her down at the buzzer. Holy hell! Round 6 is just as insane as the first 5.

MMA Fighting score the round 10-8 Zhang.

Round 2: Zhang fought so smart there. If this was 5 rounds, that would probably have ruined her chances to win long term. But in a three round fight, she’s banked a big lead.

Jedrzejczyk comes out firing to start the second and Zhang is on the back foot, but she’s landing some good kicks. Jedrzejczyk’s plan to be surgical is out the window and she is WINGING shots in here. Big body kick from Zhang. She’s had a few of those. But Zhang is the one backing up now. Jedrzejczyk is crowding her and swinging big. She’s landing too.

Another collision and this time Zhang gets a body lock. Zhang tries to throw her but Jedrzejczyk is keen and avoids the hip throw and she’s back to space. Zhang eats a big 1-2 though. Zhang moving around well on the outside. Jedrzejczyk steps in and Zhang lands a spinning back fist that face-plants Jedrzejczyk!!!!! Oh my god! She’s conscious but she was done! That was insane!!!!!!

Weili Zhang defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk by KO (spinning backfist) at 2:28 of Round 2.