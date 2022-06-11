UFC 275 video: Silvana Gomez Juarez starches Liang Na in 88 seconds with brutal knockout

Silvana Gomez Juarez picked up her first UFC win in highlight-reel fashion with a combination of punches that folded Liang Na just 88 seconds into their UFC 275 preliminary card bout.

Gomez rallied from back-to-back setbacks with an overhand right that turned off the lights on Na, making a pair of follow-ups unnecessary as she fell to the canvas at the 1:22 mark of the opening frame at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Check out the finish below, courtesy of UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

Juarez’s finish was directly aided by a blatant fence grab that prevented Na from completing a takedown early in the fight. She was warned by referee Steve Perceval for the foul and continued fighting. When Na hit the mat on a whiffed kick, she elected to stand and strike. It was clearly the right decision.

Na remains winless in the octagon after a second-round TKO loss to Ariane Carnelossi 14 months ago at UFC 261. Prior to that, she had won five straight on the international circuit.