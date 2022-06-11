 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 275 video: Silvana Gomez Juarez starches Liang Na in 88 seconds with brutal knockout

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 275: Na v Gomez Juarez Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Silvana Gomez Juarez picked up her first UFC win in highlight-reel fashion with a combination of punches that folded Liang Na just 88 seconds into their UFC 275 preliminary card bout.

Gomez rallied from back-to-back setbacks with an overhand right that turned off the lights on Na, making a pair of follow-ups unnecessary as she fell to the canvas at the 1:22 mark of the opening frame at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Check out the finish below, courtesy of UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

Juarez’s finish was directly aided by a blatant fence grab that prevented Na from completing a takedown early in the fight. She was warned by referee Steve Perceval for the foul and continued fighting. When Na hit the mat on a whiffed kick, she elected to stand and strike. It was clearly the right decision.

Na remains winless in the octagon after a second-round TKO loss to Ariane Carnelossi 14 months ago at UFC 261. Prior to that, she had won five straight on the international circuit.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...