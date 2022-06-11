The Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video showcases one of the great fights in UFC history.

At UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili put her title on the line against former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event.

Weili retained her title with a razor-thin split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48), and the clash earned Fight of the Night honors for that event.

It was also MMA Fighting’s Fight of the Year for 2020.

Since that clash, Weili has lost two fights to Rose Namajunas, while Jedrzejczyk hasn’t fought since the March 7, 2020 encounter.

At UFC 275, Weili and Jedrzejczyk will meet again in the Octagon and the winner could earn another shot at a UFC championship.