UFC 275 start time, TV schedule for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

The UFC 275 start time and TV schedule for the Teixeira vs. Prochazka event at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a two-fight early preliminary card, headlined by strawweight action Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez. The early prelims air on ESPN+. The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET. Odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

A featherweight matchup featuring Joshua Culibao and Seung Woo Choi headlines the second set of prelims, which begin on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Joshua Culibao vs. Seung Woo Choi

Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa

The UFC 275 pay-per-view card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The event is headlined by two title fights, as UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on Jiri Prochazka and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces off against Taila Santos.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev