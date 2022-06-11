Video: UFC 275 cold open features two title fights, rematch of ‘greatest female fight in history’

Will Glover Teixeira continue to “break through at 42” when he faces the dangerous Jiri Prochazka?

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium, watch the cold open narrated by actor Ron Perlman that shines a spotlight on the fascinating light heavyweight championship main event, along with the flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos, and the rematch of “the greatest female fight in history” between former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Teixeira captured the title with a dominant upset submission win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October and enters the fight on a six-fight win streak — which also includes stoppage wins over Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Ion Cutelaba and Karkl Roberson.

Prochazka has won 12 straight, including a pair of vicious finishes of Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes in his first two octagon appearances.

Shevchenko — the biggest betting favorite on the card — will look to hold her spot as the No. 1 women’s pound-for-pound fighter on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings against a surging challenger in Santos, who was won four straight since suffering her only pro loss in her UFC debut against Mara Borella.

Since their epic meeting at UFC 248 in March 2020 — a fight won by Weili via split decision — Weili has lost two straight to Rose Namajunas, while Jedrzejczyk returns for the first time since that fight following a two-plus year layoff.