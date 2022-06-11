UFC 275 Results: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

MMA Fighting has UFC 275 results for the Teixeira vs. Prochazka event Saturday night, live blogs of the entire main card, and UFC 275 live Twitter updates.
In the main event, Glover Teixeira defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. Teixeira has won six fights in a row, while Prochazka has won 12 straight, including three consecutive fights in the Octagon.
Valentina Shevchenko aims for her seventh UFC strawweight title defense against Taila Santos in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC 275 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao
Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Danaa Batgerel
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards
Note: A previously scheduled main card flyweight bout between Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape has been cancelled due to Bontorin being hospitalized with kidney issues.
