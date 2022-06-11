UFC 275 Results: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

MMA Fighting has UFC 275 results for the Teixeira vs. Prochazka event Saturday night, live blogs of the entire main card, and UFC 275 live Twitter updates.

In the main event, Glover Teixeira defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. Teixeira has won six fights in a row, while Prochazka has won 12 straight, including three consecutive fights in the Octagon.

Valentina Shevchenko aims for her seventh UFC strawweight title defense against Taila Santos in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC 275 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Steve Garcia vs. Maheshate

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Danaa Batgerel

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

Note: A previously scheduled main card flyweight bout between Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape has been cancelled due to Bontorin being hospitalized with kidney issues.