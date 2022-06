Joanna Jedrzejczyk has always had some of the UFC’s meanest faceoffs, regardless of whether she’s the champion, the challenger, or simply fighting to get back to the top.

Watch the best of Jedrzejczyk’s UFC staredowns above ahead of her rematch on Saturday against Zhang Weili at UFC 275, which is expected to determine the next challenger for Carla Esparza’s UFC strawweight title.