UFC 275 preview show: Will Jiri Prochazka end Glover Teixeira’s fairy tale?

Can Glover Teixeira continue his incredible run and defend his UFC light heavyweight title at 42 years old, or will Jiri Prochazka bring the chaos and begin his own reign of terror?

Teixeira and Prochazka meet in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 275 fight card in Singapore. Ahead of the intriguing headliner, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee break down the matchup, as well as the flyweight championship co-main event between future UFC Hall of Famer Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos, where Shevchenko’s greatness stands among the UFC’s all-time runs, the highly anticipated Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematch, Dana White’s announcement of the matchup being a No. 1 contender fight, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.