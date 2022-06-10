Jake Paul announces he’ll fight in August at MSG, Amanda Serrano to co-headline

Jake Paul’s next fight will take place at The World’s Most Famous Arena.

Paul announced on Friday that his next boxing match will take place Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York against an opponent yet to be announced. The announcement also reveals that the event will air on Showtime PPV.

We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/HcOqYsjvVy — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 10, 2022

In addition, Amanda Serrano will return to MSG once again following her incredible battle with Katie Taylor in April. Taylor walked away the victor via split decision. Like Paul, Serrano’s opponent was not revealed.

It will be Paul’s sixth professional fight and his fourth since April 2021. “Problem Child” went 3-0 this past year, which included a knockout win over Ben Askren, along with a pair of victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. In the second meeting between the pairing, Paul viciously knocked out Woodley in the sixth round at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Fla.