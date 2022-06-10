UFC 275 weigh-in results: Glover Teixeira, Valentina Shevchenko on point for championship defenses

Glover Teixeira is ready for his first title defense, while Valentina Shevchenko is set for her seventh.

Both defending champions successfully made weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 275, which takes place Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Teixeira — No. 1 at light heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — weighed in at 205 pounds for his main event clash with No. 3 Jiri Prochazka, who also came in at 205 pounds.

Afterwards, the headliners faced off and shared their thoughts on the upcoming matchup.

“You know me, I’m always ready for war,” Teixeira said. “You know it’s going to be a war in the octagon and I’m ready. He’s not going to take my belt.”

“It’s great,” Prochazka said. “I feel great, I feel prepared, and now it’s here. I’m prepared to show it.”

For the co-main event, the No. 1-ranked Shevchenko — also No. 1 in MMA Fighting’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings — came in half a pound under the flyweight championship limit at 124.5 pounds. Shevchenko’s challenger Taila Santos hit 125 pounds on the dot.

Santos called the opportunity “a dream come true,” while Shevchenko was more direct in her on-stage interview.

“I feel strong,” Shevchenko said. “Confident. Very, very strong. No matter who, no matter where and when, keep breaking them all. I’m on a mission. Let’s do it.”

All 22 fighters that stepped to the stage successfully made weight, including former UFC strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but the lineup took a hit prior to the start of the ceremony. A main card flyweight bout between Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape has been cancelled after Bontorin was hospitalized due to kidney issues from cutting weight.

A welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Andre Fialho has been elevated to the main card.

See the UFC 275 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (116) vs. Zhang Weili (116)

Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)

Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Joshua Culibao (146) vs. Seung Woo Choi (146)

Maheshate (155.5) vs. Steve Garcia (155.5)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Batgerel Danaa (136)

Liang Na (116) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (116)

Ramona Pascual (145) vs. Joselyne Edwards (145)

Note: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape — fight cancelled