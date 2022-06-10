UFC 275 weigh-in video

At the UFC 275 official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Singapore will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.
In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the maximum allowed for their title fight. In the co-main, flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos are capped at 125 pounds, the maximum allowed for their title bout.
The UFC 275 official and ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos
Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili
Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
Joshua Culibao vs. Seung Woo Choi
Maheshate Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia
Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa
Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
