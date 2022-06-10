UFC 275 gambling preview: Glover Teixeira the underdog champion, and four other live dogs

The UFC returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with an event in Singapore, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. UFC 275 also features a women’s flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos, plus a rematch of the 2020 “Fight of the Year” between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. It’s a big event, and there are A LOT of live dogs on the card this week, so let’s get to it.

As always, all odds are courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Straight Bets

Glover Teixeira, +170

I did a write-up on this fight already, so I’ll defer to that for a more thorough breakdown. But basically, the bet comes down to this: Teixeira has the ability to knock Prochazka out on the feet, and if this goes to the floor, Prochazka is in deep, deep trouble. There’s always a risk in backing a 42-year-old fighter against a whirling dervish of violence like Prochazka, but Teixeira has cashed underdog tickets in his past three bouts, and I’m going to ride that train until the wheels fall off.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, +140

Following this past week’s disaster with Karolina Kowalkiewicz, I’m playing it slightly more cautious with my underdog picks this week. A prop bet on Jedrzejczyk by Decision at +200 is probably the better line to take. But hey, plus-money is plus-money. In 2020, Jedrzejczyk and Zhang arguably put on the greatest female fight in history with Zhang winning a split decision. The fight was razor close, with many thinking Jedrzejczyk won, especially in the early rounds.

This fight is now only three rounds, and while that could favor the explosive power of Zhang, I still think this is a coin-flip fight, and thus, I like the value bet on Jedrzejczyk.

Jacob Malkoun, +245

In the featured prelim bout, Malkoun faces well-regarded prospect Brendan Allen in a middleweight tilt. Allen is the second-biggest favorite on the card (behind only Valentina Shevchenko), but Malkoun is being dramatically overlooked here. Malkoun will be at a decided size disadvantage here, but he is a very good grappler and a relentless wrestler. The man is going to shoot and re-shoot until he puts Allen’s butt to the floor. Given that Allen isn’t the world’s greatest defensive wrestler, that may not take that long. The size is a concern, but the relentless grinding style of Malkoun should have these odds closer.

Jake Matthews, +125

Like the Malkoun line, this one surprised me. Yes, Andre Fialho has turned in tremendous performances and racked up bonuses, but Jake Matthews is a tough-as-nails, jack-of-all-trades who has really only lost to top-tier fighters. Matthews is going to stay in his face on the feet, and he’s going to test the little-tested wrestling game of Fialho. This fight reads like a 50-50 proposition to me, if not slightly in favor of Matthews, so I like the underdog value here.

Kyung-ho Kang, +120

My analysis of this fight comes down simply to this: Kang is a pretty decent wrestler who excels at taking the back, and Danaa Batgerel is not a great wrestler. The one fighter in the UFC who tried to take him down, Alateng Heili, managed it three times. Kang is a more effective wrestler than Heili, and he’s better on the feet. Add in that Kang is also a more controlling grappler and it feels like, stylistically, this is a good match for him.

Prop Bets

Valentina Shevchenko by KO/TKO, +200

Shevchenko is the greatest female fighter in the world, and arguably the greatest fighter in the world, full stop. Taila Santos is a discount version of Shevchenko, who lost to Mara Romero Borella not that long ago. The question isn’t whether Shevchenko will win, but how she will do it. While Santos isn’t a novice on the ground, Shevchenko has a huge edge there. I expect Shevchenko to do what she’s been doing recently and big sister Santos to the floor, where she will elbow her to oblivion.

Parlay of the Week

Valentina Shevchenko, -630

See above.

Teixeira/Prochazka Does Not Go To Decision, -500

During his current unbeaten run, Teixeira has gone to a decision just one time (against Nikita Krylov in a three-round affair). More importantly, Prochazka has seen the scorecards just once in his entire career, all the way back in 2016. Simply put, Prochazka is a get-or-get-got fighter, and at 42 years old, Teixeira is either getting put out or he’s submitting Prochazka.

Weili/Jedrzejczyk Goes To Decision, -225

As mentioned above, these two women already fought to a decision once before, and that was in a five-round fight. Furthermore, Jedrzejczyk has gone to a decision in nine of her previous 10 fights, and Zhang has gone to the cards in three of her previous five. It seems incredibly unlikely that either woman gets a finish in this one.

Parlay these three bets together for +101 odds.

Long Shot of the Week

Fight To Be Won Between 4:00 and End of First Round, +1200

As I alluded to above, this fight reminds me a great deal of Bontorin vs. Kara-France, and so for the “Long Shot” this week, I’m rolling the dice on lightning striking twice. Kara-France managed to get out from underneath Bontorin and score a late first-round KO, and Kape won his two most recent fights with KOs in the final minute of the first round. Kape to win in the same time period is +1800, but again, I’m being slightly more conservative this week, and this bet allows for Bontorin to secure a late submission in the first as well.

* Alas, Kape vs. Bontorin has been cancelled.

Wrap Up

This past week, dear friends, is why gambling is stupid. The difference between breaking even and losing several units was Kowalkiewicz doing something she had never done before: Finish an opponent in the UFC. Credit to Kowalkiewicz, but that’s a tough beat for us. Oh well, infinite underdogs this week. Let’s hope the puppers are barking on Saturday.

As always, make sure to check out No Bets Barred for more gambling content if you haven’t already. Good luck y’all, and gamble responsibly!

All information in this article is provided to readers of MMA Fighting for entertainment, news, and amusement purposes only. It is the responsibility of the reader to learn and abide by online gambling laws in their region before placing any online sports betting wagers.