UFC free fight video: Jiri Prochazka sleeps Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

Jiri Prochazka faced arguably his toughest opposition against Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25, and he emerged from the fight as a clear contender for the UFC light heavyweight title.

Prochazka’s brutal striking left Reyes a swollen mess before a spinning elbow knocked out the one-time title challenger in the headliner of the May 1, 2021 fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In advance of Prochazka’s UFC 275 title shot against champ Glover Teixeira, the UFC has released the full video of Prochazka vs. Reyes, which can be seen above. UFC 275 takes place Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Teixeira makes the first defense of the title after taking it from Jan Blachowicz this past October at UFC 267. Prochazka, a former RIZIN champ, is on a 12-fight winning streak punctuated by his knockout of Reyes, which marked just his second UFC appearance.