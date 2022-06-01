No Bets Barred: Can Jairzinho Rozenstruik pull a Derrick Lewis on Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 56?

After a rare week off, the No Bets Barred crew returns to help spice up an otherwise lackluster UFC Vegas 56 the only way they know how: Placing wagers.

Riding high from bashing the bookies at UFC Vegas 55, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew struggle to find value in the 14-fight card this weekend. The main event contest between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik elicits a number of bets, but elsewhere on the card is slim pickings. Conner is the master of the single bet this week, betting four fighters straight up, while Jed is living and dying with his prop bets, and foolishly trying his hand at the parlay game once again.

That doesn’t mean there’s no value to be had this week though, as for only the third time ever, Conner and Jed have a Wolfpack Wager!

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.