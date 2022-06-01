Ryan Hall suffers torn ACL in training, now targeting 2023 return to action

Ryan Hall won’t get the chance to compete in 2022 after suffering a complete tear in the ACL in his knee.

The former Ultimate Fighter winner revealed the news on Instagram after undergoing surgery to repair the damage to his knee, which will keep him out of action until sometime in 2023.

“Not sure who has my voodoo doll, but if they could stop stabbing it, I would really appreciate that,” Hall wrote. “Had just agreed to a fight on August 13th, but a bit of bad luck in training resulted in a complete tear of my ACL.

“Started the year really hoping to fight a bunch in 2022, as well as compete at ADCC, but with the recovery being what it is, that won’t be in the cards.”

A decorated grappler with a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Hall won his season of the long running UFC reality show before four straight wins in the promotion. He suffered his first loss with a knockout to rising featherweight star Ilia Topuria before bouncing back with a win over Darrick Minner at UFC 269 in December 2021.

While he wanted to stay much busier in both fighting and grappling, Hall will now have to deal with rehabilitation following knee surgery.

The good news is ACL tears, which were once considered career ending injuries in sports, are now relatively common with athletes typically returning within nine months to a year after surgery.

That appears to be Hall’s plan as well after he underwent the procedure to repair his damaged ACL.

“Now that we’re on the other side of the procedure, can’t wait to get to work in rehab and be back better than ever in the early part of 2023,” Hall said.

Overall, Hall is 9-2 in his MMA career including wins over Darren Elkins and UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn.