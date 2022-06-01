UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez card announced for July 16 in New York

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will clash in a five-round main event at the upcoming UFC on ABC 3 card scheduled for July 16 from the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y.

The main card will air on ABC starting at 3 p.m. ET with the prelims also airing on ESPN with those fights kicking off at 12 p.m. ET.

Ortega and Rodriguez will meet in a key featherweight matchup as both fighters look to bounce back from recent losses.

Ortega came up short in his second bid to become champion at 145 pounds after losing a decision to Alexander Volkanovski while Rodriguez fell to Max Holloway in a back-and-forth war this past November.

With Volkanovski and Holloway also scheduled to meet in July, the winner of the fight between Ortega and Rodriguez could jump right back into title contention in the division.

Flyweight contender Askar Askarov will also return to action on July 16 as he faces off with Alex Perez in a showdown between two top fighters at 125 pounds. Askarov tasted defeat for the first time in his career in a decision loss to Kai Kara-France in March with Perez also seeking to get back in the win column after falling to flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo back in November 2020.

The card will also feature bantamweights Ricky Simon and Jack Shore meeting in a matchup that could potentially vault the winner near the top 10 in the division.

Popular strawweight competitor Michelle Waterson will also return to action as she faces Amanda Lemos in a battle at 115 pounds.

Here’s the card for UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez as it stands currently. The bout order for the card is still to be determined.

MAIN EVENT: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Bill Algeo vs. Billy Quarantillo

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Herbert Burns vs. Khusein Askhabov

Punahele Soriano vs. Daicha Lungiambula

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung