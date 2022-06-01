Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd headlines PFL 6 card on July 1

Kayla Harrison has her next fight booked as the two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo squares off with ex-Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd at PFL 6 on July 1 at the OTE Arena in Atlanta.

Harrison vs. Budd will headline the card that features women’s lightweights and welterweights as part of the 2022 PFL regular season.

Undefeated in her fight career, Harrison has become the face of the PFL in recent years and now she’ll look for her second win in 2022 after defeating Marina Mokhnatkina by unanimous decision. That served as the first fight on her new deal with the PFL after Harrison re-signed with the promotion following the first free agency period in her career.

As for Budd, she’s looking to get back on track after suffering a loss to Genah Fabian back in May, which dropped her PFL record to 1-1 overall. The former Bellator fighter signed with the PFL following the end of her stint with the Paramount owned promotion but she’ll have to pull off a massive upset over Harrison if she hopes to make it into the 2022 playoffs.

Also on the card, Rory MacDonald makes his return to the cage in a fight against PFL veteran Sadibou Sy after both picked up wins earlier this year. MacDonald had faced plenty of ups and downs since joining the PFL roster but he’s now gunning for a welterweight championship run following a strong performance over Brett Cooper in May.

Here’s the full PFL card on July 1 below:

Main card (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd

Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy

Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

PRELIMS (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Jarrah Al Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov

Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian

Nikolai Aleksakhin vs. Gleison Tibau

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes

Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo