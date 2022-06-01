Rankings Show: Who is the real strawweight queen? Plus heavyweight’s new blood, predicting prospect futures, more

The UFC’s strawweight division is in disarray in this new post-”Thug Rose” world — who will be its savior?

The MMA Fighting Rankings Show returns after another violence-fueled month to debate the MVP of May, whether Chito Vera’s long-awaited breakout will have an effect on the bantamweight title picture, and predict the biggest storyline to watch in monster month of June. Then, co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by Damon Martin and Jed Meshew to try to make sense of the Pokemon-esque game of rock-paper-scissors taking place at the top of 115 pounds, go three rounds to take a hard look at some of 2022’s most prospect-heavy divisions, make a few predictions, and much more.

