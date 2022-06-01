The MMA Hour with Jorge Masvidal, Alistair Overeem, Mariusz Pudzianowski, Merab Dvalishvili and Jordan Leavitt

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Jordan Leavitt joins us to talk about his upcoming fight against Paddy Pimblett at UFC London.

1:35 p.m.: Former Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 champ Alistair Overeem explains his move to pro wrestling.

2:05 p.m.: Merab Dvalishvili sketches out the next part of his career and talks about his relationship with UFC bantamweight champ and training partner Aljamain Sterling.

2:30 p.m.: Mariusz Pudzianowski reflects on his knockout win at KSW 70 and what’s next.

3:00 p.m.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik previews his UFC Vegas 56 headliner against Alexander Volkov.

3:20 p.m.: GC and Helwani time as we break down best bets for UFC Vegas 56.

3:40 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

4 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal returns to react to Conor McGregor’s latest tweets and what’s next for him.

