Tony Ferguson fires back at ‘hiding’ Dustin Poirier, ‘fake’ Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson is less than 48 hours removed from suffering the ugliest knockout of his career but he’s already back to trading social media shots with his peers.

On Monday, Ferguson took to Twitter to address UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, two fighters who had something to say about what went down at UFC 274 this past Saturday.

Ferguson replied to Poirier first, who tweeted “I’m better than these guys” around noon Sunday. “El Cucuy” took exception to this and responded with the following:

You’re Better At Hiding Kid, No Offense. I got KO’d but at least we showed up & did work. pic.twitter.com/bacMwahFxn — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

“You’re better at hiding, kid,” Ferguson wrote. “No offense. I got KO’d, but at least I showed up and did work.”

Ferguson was on the receiving end of UFC 274’s most brutal finish as he was floored early in the second round by a front kick to the face from Michael Chandler. It was the fourth straight loss for Ferguson, a former interim lightweight titleholder.

Perhaps the most vitriol directed at Ferguson after his loss came from McGregor, who compared Ferguson’s face to a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget following Chandler’s knockout blow. The insult was also a reference to “McNuggets,” a name that Ferguson has called McGregor repeatedly.

Ferguson addressed those comments as well, calling McGregor “fake.”

Ahhh There’s my bitch. Next time tag me pussy. Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun-Champ aka El Savvy -CSO- pic.twitter.com/c1rcgFQ81U — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

“Ahhh, there’s my b****,” Ferguson wrote. “Next time tag me p****. Comin’ after you and your crew. McNugget stays with you, fake, can’t take [what’s not yours] anymore, thief. Still got no sauce and no balls, McNuggets. I’ll see you and your crew soon, coming after your gold leprechaun.”

McGregor has been as active as ever on social media, both promoting his brands and running down his rivals. The former two-division champion has not competed since suffering a broken leg in a loss to Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.