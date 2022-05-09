Video: Michael Chandler’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ kick even more unbelievable from alternate angle

Michael Chandler’s most recent knockout win is going to be replayed a million different times from a million different angles.

Footage uploaded by UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has given us one of the best angles yet of Chandler’s unbelievable front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, as we get a clear shot of the KO blow that sent the former interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas and the fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix into a frenzy.

The fight had been going Ferguson’s way up to that point as he stung Chandler on the feet in Round 1 and it looked like he was on his way to snapping a career-worst three-fight losing streak. Unfortunately for “El Cucuy,” just 17 seconds into the second round he stepped into a front kick from Chandler that caught him right on the chin and robbed of his senses before he hit the mat. It was the first time that Ferguson had been knocked out clean in 32 pro bouts.

Ferguson remained on the mat for some time following the strike, but was eventually able to sit up and exit the cage on his own power.

Shortly after the conclusion of the event, there was good news regarding Ferguson’s condition as the UFC announced that he had been released from the hospital and that CT scans came back negative.