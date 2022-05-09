The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Carla Esparza, Jared Cannonier, Joe Lauzon, and Shaheen Al-Shatti

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: - Ariel Helwani, along with GC and NewYorkRIc, will take a closer look at UFC 274.

1:30 p.m.: - Carla Esparza will talk about becoming the new UFC strawweight champion at UFC 274 on Saturday night.

2 p.m.: - Joe Lauzon will discuss missing out on his fight against Donald Cerrone after Cerrone pulled out on Saturday and what’s next for him.

2:25 p.m.: - Jared Cannonier will discuss his upcoming title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 276.

2:50 p.m.: - Shaheen Al-Shatti will break down UFC 274 and what’s next for the event’s top stars.

3:25 p.m.: - Sean O’Malley will talk about his upcoming fight with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 and his thoughts about UFC 274.

3:50 p.m.: - GC looks back at his best bets from UFC 274 and much more.

