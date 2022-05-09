 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Report: Dana White responds to Anderson Silva: ‘I don’t know where the hell this is coming from’

By Jed Meshew
/ new
UFC 272 Press Conference
Dana White
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Dana White is perplexed by Anderson Silva’s recent comments about the UFC.

This past week, one-time UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva blasted the UFC over the treatment he received from them at the end of his career, saying that the organization tries “to use you and then kick you out.” He also said that he felt specifically disrespected by UFC President Dana White who Silva claimed talked “a lot of s*** about me.” And White has absolutely no idea where any of this is coming from.

“Anderson Silva, what the f*** is Anderson Silva talking about?” White said at the UFC 274 post-fight press conference. “When have any of you ever heard me talk negative, except for the fight in Abu Dhabi, about Anderson Silva? Never. I’ve never talked bad about Anderson Silva. Not only that, we let the guy fight through his contract, he lost seven of his last eight, or eight of his last nine fight, and always treated him with — I don’t know where the hell this is coming from, from him that then I started trying to make is so he couldn’t make money after. I said, ‘Jake Paul is looking to fight somebody, fight Anderson Silva, that guy’s out there, he’s available, he’s 47 years old.’ It’s baffling to me.”

Silva’s issues appear to stem from the end of his UFC tenure where reportedly he felt as if the organization was pushing him to retire. Following his final fight with the UFC in 2020, a TKO loss to Uriah Hall, White even said that he regretted giving Silva that final fight and only did so because it was to be Silva’s last. Silva, of course, has not stopped competing but has transitioned successfully to the world of professional boxing. And while Silva may have taken those comments negatively, White maintains that the only time he ever spoke ill of “The Spider” was his fight against Demian Maia at UFC 112, which he lambasted as embarrassing at the time.

“Been a long time,” White said when asked the last time he spoke with Silva. “His son hits me up and wants to come to fights, absolutely. This is his house, if he ever wants — that came out of left field and makes absolutely no sense to me. Unless you guys have heard me say something that I don’t remember saying, the only time I ever said anything negative about Anderson Silva was in Abu Dhabi after that fight.”

TOP STORIES

Results. Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round, Carla Esparza crowned new champion at UFC 274.

Results. Kayla Harrison wins lopsided decision at PFL 3.

Results. Ryan Bader retains title with workmanlike decision at Bellator 280.

Boxing. Dmitry Bivol outworks Canelo Alvarez to score massive upset.

Hall of Fame. Daniel Cormier announced for 2022 UFC Hall of Fame.

It takes two. Rose Namajunas believes she should have won at UFC 274: ‘I don’t see how you become the champion like that’.

To not tango. Carla Esparza on snoozer Rose Namajunas rematch: ‘It’s hard to fight someone that doesn’t want to fight’.

Lightweight. Khabib Nurmagomedov tells Dana White ‘you have no other choice’ but to make Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira next.

VIDEO STEW

UFC 274 Post Show.

UFC 274 Post-Fight Press Conference.

PFL 3 highlights.

UFC 275 trailer.

Daniel Cormier on his Hall of Fame induction.

Israel Adesanya reacting to UFC 274.

Alexander Volkanovki and Action Bronson.

LISTEN UP

On To The Next One. Matches to make following UFC 274.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Apology.

Call out.

Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz.

Dustin Poirier.

Tony Ferguson.

Michael Chandler.

Khamzat Chimaev.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Israel Adesanya (22-1) vs. Jared Cannonier (15-5); UFC 276, July 2.

Luke Rockhold (16-5) vs. Paulo Costa (13-2); UFC 277, July 30.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll

Who do you think should have won?

view results
  • 65%
    Carla Esparza
    (78 votes)
  • 35%
    Rose Namajunas
    (42 votes)
120 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...