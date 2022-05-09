Morning Report: Dana White responds to Anderson Silva: ‘I don’t know where the hell this is coming from’

Dana White is perplexed by Anderson Silva’s recent comments about the UFC.

This past week, one-time UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva blasted the UFC over the treatment he received from them at the end of his career, saying that the organization tries “to use you and then kick you out.” He also said that he felt specifically disrespected by UFC President Dana White who Silva claimed talked “a lot of s*** about me.” And White has absolutely no idea where any of this is coming from.

“Anderson Silva, what the f*** is Anderson Silva talking about?” White said at the UFC 274 post-fight press conference. “When have any of you ever heard me talk negative, except for the fight in Abu Dhabi, about Anderson Silva? Never. I’ve never talked bad about Anderson Silva. Not only that, we let the guy fight through his contract, he lost seven of his last eight, or eight of his last nine fight, and always treated him with — I don’t know where the hell this is coming from, from him that then I started trying to make is so he couldn’t make money after. I said, ‘Jake Paul is looking to fight somebody, fight Anderson Silva, that guy’s out there, he’s available, he’s 47 years old.’ It’s baffling to me.”

Silva’s issues appear to stem from the end of his UFC tenure where reportedly he felt as if the organization was pushing him to retire. Following his final fight with the UFC in 2020, a TKO loss to Uriah Hall, White even said that he regretted giving Silva that final fight and only did so because it was to be Silva’s last. Silva, of course, has not stopped competing but has transitioned successfully to the world of professional boxing. And while Silva may have taken those comments negatively, White maintains that the only time he ever spoke ill of “The Spider” was his fight against Demian Maia at UFC 112, which he lambasted as embarrassing at the time.

“Been a long time,” White said when asked the last time he spoke with Silva. “His son hits me up and wants to come to fights, absolutely. This is his house, if he ever wants — that came out of left field and makes absolutely no sense to me. Unless you guys have heard me say something that I don’t remember saying, the only time I ever said anything negative about Anderson Silva was in Abu Dhabi after that fight.”

Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor sees a fight with Michael Chandler happening after #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/kPsRIj8kbM — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 8, 2022

I was the first to start football punt kicks to the face of standing opponents. This is my debut.

I call it the “over the bar” kick. https://t.co/Ozg5K6LgPT — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Ah Anderson’s was different his was karate. Mine was good owl fashion American football Irish rugby Tom Brady bread — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Textbook karate. Mine was a football volley. Compare the snaps. Anderson kicks a football like that it’s not even clearing 20 yards. https://t.co/pAmjGTeABB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Nate Diaz.

July 30th 170lbs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 8, 2022

Kamzits and Conor are on the injured pussy list so I don’t know why they’re talkin shit when they broken — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 9, 2022

Just for the record I’d choke olivera

Easy — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 9, 2022

Dustin Poirier.

Whipped tha both ya's https://t.co/AyC595LL5p — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022

Tony Ferguson.

Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- pic.twitter.com/cp6trgSPoX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

Michael Chandler.

If you don’t love @tonyfergusonxt you’re not an mma fan. Proud to compete against you champ. CSO! #ufc274 https://t.co/pEAvDtjnG2 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 9, 2022

Ok, just watched #UFC274 - congrats to Oliveira...but I will finish you within 2 rounds in a rematch. See you this fall/summer. Who wants to see this unfinished business rematch? — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 9, 2022

Hey @natediaz209 ...shut up and stop complaining. Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me...if you’re lucky. See you at the top! — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 9, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev.

Bitch you're not ashamed to open your mouth at all you refused a fight 10 times @NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2022

Israel Adesanya (22-1) vs. Jared Cannonier (15-5); UFC 276, July 2.

Luke Rockhold (16-5) vs. Paulo Costa (13-2); UFC 277, July 30.

