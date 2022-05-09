On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 274

Who will Charles Oliveira face when he fights for the title he was forced to vacate at the start of his submission win against Justin Gaethje on Saturday?

This week on On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee try to make sense of a chaotic lightweight division following UFC 274 in Phoenix and attempt to figure out who “Do Bronx” may end up fighting for the title later this year. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Gaethje after falling short in his second bid to become undisputed champion, new champion Carla Esparza, former titleholder Rose Namajunas, Michael Chandler following his KO of the Year frontrunner, Tony Ferguson, Ovince Saint Preux, Randy Brown, and more.

