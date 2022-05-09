UFC announces UFC 276 lineup including Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

The UFC’s International Fight Week will feature a loaded fight card in Las Vegas.

During Saturday night’s UFC 274 broadcast, the promotion revealed the current lineup for UFC 276, which includes a middleweight championship headliner as Israel Adesanya defending his title against top contender Jared Cannonier. The event takes place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Nine of lineup’s fights were officially announced — eight of which had been previously confirmed by MMA Fighting. In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski will put his featherweight title on the line in a highly anticipated trilogy bout with former champion Max Holloway.

The fight card will also include a 185-pound matchup with potential title implications between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira, a pivotal flyweight matchup between Lauren Murphy and former bantamweight champ Miesha Tate, along with Sean O’Malley facing his highest ranked opponent to date in Pedro Munhoz.

Check out the updated UFC 276 fight card below:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier - middleweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway - featherweight title fight

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Andre Muniz vs. Uriah Hall

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena