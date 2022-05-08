Jake Paul says ‘f*** you’ Eddie Hearn, promises ‘I’m beating ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in three f****** years’ after watching him lose to Dmitry Bivol

Jake Paul promises he’s anything but average and he wants to prove that by duplicating what Dmitry Bivol did to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on Saturday night.

The outspoken social influencer turned boxer took to Instagram following Bivol’s upset win over Alvarez to proclaim that he would do the exact same thing if granted a similar opportunity within the next few years.

He also took a direct shot at Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn, who said before and after the recent Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano event that he thought Paul was “deluded” if he actually believed he could beat ‘Canelo’ in a boxing match.

“And just like that, ‘Canelo’ Alvarez loses to Dmitry Bivol,” Paul said. “An amazing fight by Bivol. I’m two inches bigger than Bivol, 20 pounds heavier. Give me three years, I take out ‘Canelo’ in the same way. He’s on the ropes like he won. He only won three rounds out of the whole entire fight.

“Eddie Hearn, f*** you, you can suck my d***. I’m coming, I’m beating ‘Canelo’ in three f****** years. I put that on my mama.”

The back-and-forth between Paul and Hearn started in the days leading up to the event headlined by Taylor and Serrano, which they were co-promoting.

When addressing Paul’s boxing skills and rating how far he could go in the sport, Hearn called him “average” while adding that he believes the 25-year-old Ohio native “is better than some fighters but I don’t believe you will ever get close to being a world-class fighter.”

None of that sat well with Paul, who engaged in several contentious interviews alongside Hearn in the lead up to the event held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

After watching ‘Canelo’ struggle with a taller and bigger opponent in Bivol before ultimately losing a decision on the scorecards, Paul only gained confidence in his believe that he could beat the multi-division champion.

“Congrats to Dmitry Bivol, he showed that ‘Canelo’ is easily beatable by a bigger man, which is what I’ve known this whole entire time,” Paul said. “Believe in yourself kids and don’t listen to these f****** British scumbags like Eddie Hearn.”

Paul has already announced that he will be making his return to the ring on August 13, which will be his first fight since faceplanting ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley with a brutal knockout in their rematch this past December.

There’s no word yet on who Paul might face, although Tommy Fury still seems like a leading candidate after they were originally scheduled to clash last year until the bout fell apart in the days leading up to the event due to an injury suffered by the British boxer.

Since then, Fury picked up a win on the undercard alongside his older brother Tyson Fury and perhaps a showdown with Paul will happen later this year.