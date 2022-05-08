Tony Ferguson released from hospital following ugly UFC 274 knockout loss, CT scans negative

Tony Ferguson was on the receiving end of a scary knockout at UFC 274, but the former interim lightweight champion won’t be required to stay overnight at a hospital.

Officials announced at the evening’s post-fight press conference that Ferguson was released from the hospital and that his CT (computed tomography) scans were negative following Saturday’s event. CT scans are typically meant to detect any immediate brain damage, which was an obvious concern following Ferguson’s main card loss to Michael Chandler.

After a strong first round, Ferguson was struck by a front kick to the face 17 seconds into Round 2 that instantly sent him crashing face-down onto the canvas. He was eventually able to get up under his own power, but appeared to be disoriented as he was guided onto a stool. It was just the second knockout of Ferguson’s career and the first time he’d been rendered completely unconscious (his other loss to strikes was a TKO to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249).

It is not yet known what other injuries Ferguson, 38, may have suffered in the contest or what long term effects the knockout loss may have on his health.

This was Ferguson’s fourth straight loss.

José Youngs contributed to this story.