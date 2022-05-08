UFC 274 bonuses: Michael Chandler snags extra $50K for absurd face kick knockout

Michael Chandler scored one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history on Saturday, so handing him a bonus was a no-brainer.

At the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White announced that Chandler and Andre Fialho won Performance of the Night awards, while Fight of the Night went to Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell.

All four fighters will receive an extra $50,000 to go along with their awards.

Chandler stunned the crowd at Footprint Center in Phoenix by surviving an early onslaught from Tony Ferguson and then blasting him with a terrifying front kick to the face that left Ferguson unconscious just 17 seconds into the second round. It was the third fight night bonus that Chandler has collected in just four UFC appearances.

The longtime Bellator standout previously received a Performance of the Night bonus in his UFC debut for a first-round finish of Dan Hooker and a Fight of the Night bonus for his UFC 268 war against Justin Gaethje.

Fialho recorded the card’s only other knockout, clobbering UFC newcomer Cameron VanCamp inside of a round in what was Fialho’s second fight and win in three weeks.

On the preliminary portion of the card, Royval and Schnell battled in one of the most exciting rounds of the year with Royval eventually scoring a guillotine submission to put a cap on a fight that lasted just over two dazzling minutes.