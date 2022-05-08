Conor McGregor ‘definitely game’ to fight Michael Chandler following spectacular KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Conor McGregor heard Michael Chandler’s challenge after the former Bellator champ viciously knocked out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, and he seems quite interested.

Following the KO of the Year candidate at Saturday’s event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Chandler cut an incredible promo where he challenged the winner of Saturday’s main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, and if that fight can’t get put together, McGregor would be the guy — even if it needed to take place up a weight class.

“Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter. Holler at your boy!”

McGregor took to Twitter shortly thereafter to give his immediate response to Chandler.

Conor McGregor sees a fight with Michael Chandler happening after #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/kPsRIj8kbM — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 8, 2022

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer,” McGregor stated.

“The Notorious” is currently on the road to recovery after suffering a serious leg injury during his first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this past July. The former two-division champion lost to Poirier twice in his only two appearances of 2021.