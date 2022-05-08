UFC 274 live blog: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

This is the UFC 274 live blog for the main event bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje on Saturday night in Phoenix.

While this was originally set to be Oliveira’s second defense of his lightweight title, things took a turn on Friday when Oliveira failed to make the 155-pound lightweight limit, coming in 0.5 pounds over the mark after two attempts.

As a result, upon the start of his fight with Gaethje, Oliveira will officially be forced to vacate his title. Should he win on Saturday, Oliveira will not reclaim the lightweight title, but will instead become the No. 1 contender for the vacant belt, and will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the future. However, should Gaethje win, “The Highlight” will win the vacated lightweight title and become the new undisputed champion. It’s an unprecedented scenario with the most prestigious belt in the world on the line.

Check out the UFC 274 live blog below.