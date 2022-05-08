Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights from their WBA light heavyweight championship bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Canelo vs. Bivol took place May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) and Dmitry Bivol (20-0) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.

The moment Dmitry Bivol won the biggest fight of his career



This one is OVER... who won?



2 ROUNDS TO GO



Bivol lands several punches and Canelo wants more



Canelo. Epic. Let's. Go. .



The defending champ makes his way to the ring



Canelo is READY. Are you?



The man of the hour @Canelo



Dmitry Bivol is in the building



For more on Canelo vs. Bivol, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

The champion, Dmitry Bivol out first.

Canelo Alvarez out now to a wonderful cover of Europe’s The Final Countdown.

Round 1: Bivol getting the jab going right out of the gate. Canelo approaching with hooks, but he has a lot of distance to cover. Bivol just pecking at Canelo’s guard. Canelo to the body. Bivol keeping a steady stream of jabs bouncing off of Canelo’s arms. A Bivol jab gets through. Canelo closes the distance, but Bivol gets off of the ropes and is dealing with the pressure well. Not too much to score so far.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Bivol.

Round 2: Bivol still pumping that jab. He doesn’t want to give Canelo a second to think. Bivol scores with a 1-2. Canelo gets inside and just misses with an uppercut. Fast hands from Bivol keeping Canelo on the defensive. Canelo throws a hard left to the body. Right hook from Canelo to the body, then another left. Canelo lands a right to the body. Bivol answers with a three-punch combo. Bivol warned for a push.Canelo sneaks in another left hook to the body. Bivol’s jab is there, but he needs to start throwing to do damage and not just feel Canelo out.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 19-19.

Round 3: Bivol dodges out of the way of a Canelo body shot. He lands a body shot of his own, and that gives him an opening for a 1-2 that land on Canelo. Canelo wants to land an uppercut, but he’s blocked. Bivol cranking up the output and he is scoring with straight punches. Canelo answers as Bivol’s back is on the ropes, but he’s still defending well. Hard left lands for Bivol after a brief Canelo flurry. Canelo is hunting for that uppercut, Bivol not letting that one through yet. There’s a shovel uppercut by Canelo that scores. Bivol backs Canelo up and strings together a few straight shots.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Bivol. Overall, 29-28 Bivol.

Round 4: Canelo throwing heavy leather, Bivol has a good guard and he’s deflecting the punches. Canelo smacks Bivol’s body. Bivol gets his jab to connect and follows with a right to the body. Bivol scores up top, Canelo wants to advance but he’s having problems. Right hand by Canelo gets around Bivol’s guard, Bivol circles out of there. Bivol gets Canelo against the ropes and he gets to work. Canelo finds a home for that uppercut at the close of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Bivol. Overall, 39-37 Bivol.

Round 5: Bivol’s jab still giving Canelo problems. Canelo coming forward though. Canelo with a good overhand right, but Bivol answers back emphatically with a combination as Canelo leans on the ropes. Canelo tells him to bring it on, but Bivol isn’t biting. Bivol has Canelo stuck at range. Jab, jab, and then a left to the body by Bivol.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Bivol. Overall, 49-46 Bivol.

Round 6: Canelo lands a jab as he looks to match Bivol’s activity. He pushed forward, but Bivol scores with a combination. Canelo throwing hard, just not a let landing clean. Uppercut by Canelo is blocked. Bivol tags Canelo with a jab to the body. Canelo with a right to the body. Bivol’s defense is on point though. Canelo lands a jab. Canelo on the ropes, waiting for Bivol to get close enough for a counter. Bivol just pawing with that jab, Canelo defending well, but not firing back.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 58-56 Bivol.

Round 7: Bivol flicks out the jab, Canelo with good head movement but he’s not avoiding all of it. Bivol backs Canelo up with the jab and he’s rifling straight punches in there. Canelo wants to brawl, but Bivol not cooperating. Bivol wins an exchange and brings the fight back to the center of the ring. Canelo’s big shots are getting all glove.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Bivol. Overall, 68-65 Bivol.

Round 8: Canelo pumping in the jab and he takes Bivol to the ropes. Fighters are warned to watch for a clash of heads. Canelo throwing hooks, putting on the pressure, Bivol keeping his guard high and tight. He counters with a 1-2, flurry against the ropes, and then Bivol scores with a left hook across the chin. Canelo just hanging out in the corner, Bivol staying patient as he keeps his jab out there. Canelo scores to the body. Canelo with a 1-2 down the middle. Bivol pushes an aggressive Canelo down. Quick uppercut by Bivol, but he’s warned again about pushing Canelo’s head down.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Bivol. Overall, 78-74 Bivol.

Round 9: Canelo immediately presses forward. Bivol reestablishes the distance and goes back to the jab. Bivol to the body. Canelo ducking and dodging Bivol’s punches, but he’s not throwing back. Canelo to the body. Bivol just keeping the gloves up. Canelo definitely scoring with some of these punches in close. Canelo rips the body. Jab for Bivol.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 87-84 Bivol.

Round 10: Busy hands from Bivol to open the 10th. Canelo again with a lot of head and body movement, but little offense. Bivol with a good jab. Canelo hits the body but takes a 1-2 up high in response. Bivol pressuring with the jab, Canelo in the corner. Canelo tries to counter but Bivol beats him to the punch with a right to the jaw. Canelo circling as Bivol keeps a steady stream of straight punches coming.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Bivol. Overall, 97-93 Bivol.

Round 11: Canelo staying in Bivol’s face and he wants to attack the body, but Bivol is right there with counter punches. Canelo has his hands low and Bivol uses a jab to set up a combo that scores. Canelo with hooks to the body. Counter left scores for Bivol. Canelo looks frustrated and he just picks Bivol up off the mat after Bivol gets a headlock. Bivol firing with confidence now as his punches are getting through. Canelo splits the guard with a right, but that felt like too little too late.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Bivol. Overall, 107-102 Bivol.

Round 12: Canelo pressing forward, he has to know that he’s down on the card. Bivol not just laying back though, he triples up on the jab and connects. Canelo with aggressive body work. Counter left by Bivol. He’s doing excellent work inside. Canelo sticking with the body work. Bivol pops Canelo with a jab and lands a couple more as Canelo tries to get his hands going. The champion jabbing out of his guard so well. Canelo goes back to the uppercut, but it’s a no-go. Bivol’s jab takes him home and this should be a win for him. Impressive work.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Bivol. Overall, 117-111 Bivol.

Official Decision: Judges score fight for Bivol via unanimous decision.