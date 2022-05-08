Watch Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 274’s main event, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
Oliveira vs. Gaethje took place May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (23-4) collided in the main event of UFC 274, with only Gaethje being eligible to win the UFC lightweight title after Oliveira missed weight by 0.5 pounds. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch the video highlights below.
No more waiting - time for action— UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022
[ #UFC274 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/cbSgXSYGmR ] pic.twitter.com/1uc04SxjEW
Empieza calientita esta estelar #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/GTg4fbJUQO— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 8, 2022
FINALIZADOR @CharlesDoBronxs somete a Justin Gaethje y ahora es el contendiente numero 1️⃣ al título❗#UFC274 pic.twitter.com/Uw4XWMtfDI— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 8, 2022
The most dangerous finisher in the UFC strikes again— UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022
[ @CharlesDoBronxs | #UFC274 ] pic.twitter.com/E0EgLi71A2
Charles & Dana having a chat— UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022
[ @CharlesDoBronxs | #UFC274 ] pic.twitter.com/NaJIF5rq14
The best LW in the world— UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022
[ @CharlesDoBronxs| #UFC274 ] pic.twitter.com/dwEB7NaZ0E
For more on Oliveira vs. Gaethje, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Round 1: Both men out in orthodox stance to begin and Oliveira comes forwards and lands a big right early that wobbles Gaethje but Gaethje lands big leg kicks and we are brawling right out of the gate!
Big right hand from Oliveira wobbles Gaethje again but an uppercut buts Oliveira on his ass! Brawling! Oliveira eats a huge left hook and drops again! He’s trying to draw Gaethje down to the floor but Gaethje isn’t biting. Oliveira bleeding from his left eye.
Garthje loading up with left hooks. Oliveira jump knee and pressuring. Oliveira lands a big left. Oliveira firing back. Oliveira grabs a headlock and pulls guard but Gaethje gets up immediately. Oliveira checking leg kicks. He’s bleeding a lot but he’s landing his right hand. Gaethje loading up too much.
Oliveira is the one walking forwards and a right hand plants Gaethje! Oliveira down with him and he’s trying for a choke! Oliveira moving to an arm! Gaethje up but Oliveira on rolls to the back and the choke is in! Gaethje fighting but he can’t! There’s the tap!!!! What a fight!
Charles Oliveira defeats Justin Gaethje by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:22 of Round 1.
Loading comments...