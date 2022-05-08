Watch Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 274’s main event, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

Oliveira vs. Gaethje took place May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (23-4) collided in the main event of UFC 274, with only Gaethje being eligible to win the UFC lightweight title after Oliveira missed weight by 0.5 pounds. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch the video highlights below.

FINALIZADOR @CharlesDoBronxs somete a Justin Gaethje y ahora es el contendiente numero 1️⃣ al título❗#UFC274 pic.twitter.com/Uw4XWMtfDI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 8, 2022

