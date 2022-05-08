UFC 274 in Tweets: Fighters react to Charles Oliveira’s win over Justin Gaethje and rip co-main event

In a wild, seesawing night of combat sports action at UFC 274, fans went from boredom, to exhilaration, to boredom, and ended on exhilaration with Charles Oliveira – the most exciting non-lightweight champ.

Oliveira became the first UFC champion to lost his belt on the scale, but he quickly showed the promotion he is the best with or without gold, submitting Justin Gaethje at the 3:22 mark of the opening frame.

Officially, Oliveira is the No. 1 contender to the lightweight title, as UFC President Dana white reminded him after his rear-naked choke finish of former interim champ Gaethje. The Brazilian became the second winner on Saturday to call out Conor McGregor after his win, however, so the future is anyone’s guess.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 274 main card.

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje

Called it. Even if he knocked him down he too shit to be able to follow him down and do anything substantial. Always Charles’s fight.

But it’s my pleasure @DraftKings, add it to my take of tonight’s winnings. pic.twitter.com/RRuja6H3Ag — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Gotta protect ya neck — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022

I want Charles. Thats the fucken fight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022

So much happened in the 3 and a bit minutes of that fight!! #UFC274 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022

Blondeviera is a bad mfer ! Sucks he lost the belt over .5 lb. Get a new scale ! #ufc274 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 8, 2022

Well THAT made up for the Co-Main event 200%!!! Thank you fellas!#UFC274 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 8, 2022

Congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs you are the real champ @Justin_Gaethje you promised hell but this looks like heaven to me — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) May 8, 2022

Charles is a treat to watch his stand up/ground game is pure mint! love watching him compete probably my favorite LW fighter to watch right now!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) May 8, 2022

Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant #UFC274 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 8, 2022

A thousand may fall at your side, And ten thousand at your right hand; But it shall not come near you.



Mil poderão cair ao seu lado, dez mil à sua direita; Mas nada o atingirá.#UFC274 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 8, 2022

that girl title fite was so borin. nobody really wanted it. really disappointing — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) May 8, 2022

Yoel vs Izzy… but chicks — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) May 8, 2022

*update just watched her latest fight and we’re no longer friends.. https://t.co/enC3tPgB3Y — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 8, 2022

That was a painful fight to watch #UFC274 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 8, 2022

Well at least Joanna is coming back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 8, 2022

Damn. Rose and Charles both lost their belts in the most ridiculous way. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 8, 2022

What just happened #UFC274 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 8, 2022

Razor close fight! Need a rematch asap. #UFC274 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) May 8, 2022

Congrats Carla Esparza, but I truly believe Rose will get that belt back #UFC274 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 8, 2022

Pat Barry should be ashamed of that corner advice, cost his wife her belt when an ENTIRE ARENA is verbally letting you know the fight sucks, joanna gonna ko esparza again ‍♂️ #UFC274 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) May 8, 2022

With the price of PPV these days the refs should be given tasers just in the rare case that ever happens again — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022

I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Damn good promo by @MikeChandlerMMA — Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022

NASTY FRONT KICK KO!!

Crazy!!! #UFC274 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022

That was scary the way he went down #UFC274 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022

we're all about to get woken back up when Chandler x Ferguson square up #UFC274 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 8, 2022

What are these judges on? #UFC274 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) May 8, 2022