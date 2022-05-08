UFC 274 in Tweets: Fighters react to Charles Oliveira’s win over Justin Gaethje and rip co-main event

In a wild, seesawing night of combat sports action at UFC 274, fans went from boredom, to exhilaration, to boredom, and ended on exhilaration with Charles Oliveira – the most exciting non-lightweight champ.
Oliveira became the first UFC champion to lost his belt on the scale, but he quickly showed the promotion he is the best with or without gold, submitting Justin Gaethje at the 3:22 mark of the opening frame.
Officially, Oliveira is the No. 1 contender to the lightweight title, as UFC President Dana white reminded him after his rear-naked choke finish of former interim champ Gaethje. The Brazilian became the second winner on Saturday to call out Conor McGregor after his win, however, so the future is anyone’s guess.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 274 main card.
Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje
Called it. Even if he knocked him down he too shit to be able to follow him down and do anything substantial. Always Charles’s fight.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022
Sorry @Drake should have posted
But it’s my pleasure @DraftKings, add it to my take of tonight’s winnings. pic.twitter.com/RRuja6H3Ag
Gotta protect ya neck— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022
I want Charles. Thats the fucken fight— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022
So much happened in the 3 and a bit minutes of that fight!! #UFC274— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022
Blondeviera is a bad mfer ! Sucks he lost the belt over .5 lb. Get a new scale ! #ufc274— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 8, 2022
Well THAT made up for the Co-Main event 200%!!! Thank you fellas!#UFC274— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 8, 2022
Wow!— michael (@bisping) May 8, 2022
@CharlesDoBronxs is the real deal #UFC274— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) May 8, 2022
Congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs you are the real champ @Justin_Gaethje you promised hell but this looks like heaven to me— Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) May 8, 2022
Charles is a treat to watch his stand up/ground game is pure mint! love watching him compete probably my favorite LW fighter to watch right now!!— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) May 8, 2022
Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant #UFC274— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 8, 2022
A thousand may fall at your side, And ten thousand at your right hand; But it shall not come near you.— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 8, 2022
Mil poderão cair ao seu lado, dez mil à sua direita; Mas nada o atingirá.#UFC274
Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas
that girl title fite was so borin. nobody really wanted it. really disappointing— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) May 8, 2022
Yoel vs Izzy… but chicks— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) May 8, 2022
*update just watched her latest fight and we’re no longer friends.. https://t.co/enC3tPgB3Y— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 8, 2022
That was a painful fight to watch #UFC274— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 8, 2022
Well at least Joanna is coming back— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 8, 2022
Damn. Rose and Charles both lost their belts in the most ridiculous way.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 8, 2022
What just happened #UFC274— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 8, 2022
Razor close fight! Need a rematch asap. #UFC274— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) May 8, 2022
Congrats Carla Esparza, but I truly believe Rose will get that belt back #UFC274— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 8, 2022
Pat Barry should be ashamed of that corner advice, cost his wife her belt when an ENTIRE ARENA is verbally letting you know the fight sucks, joanna gonna ko esparza again ♂️ #UFC274— Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) May 8, 2022
With the price of PPV these days the refs should be given tasers just in the rare case that ever happens again— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022
Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson
I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022
Damn good promo by @MikeChandlerMMA— Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022
WOW #ufc274— TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 8, 2022
Baagawdddddd #ufc274— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 8, 2022
NASTY FRONT KICK KO!!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022
Crazy!!! #UFC274
That was scary the way he went down #UFC274— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022
Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua
we're all about to get woken back up when Chandler x Ferguson square up #UFC274— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 8, 2022
What are these judges on? #UFC274— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) May 8, 2022
Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams
Fun fight to start the night, I’ll go 29-28 Randy Brown— Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022
Great fight!!! #UFC274— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 8, 2022
Let’s gooo!!! Rude Bwoy!! #UFC274— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022
Loading comments...