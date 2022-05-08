 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 274 in Tweets: Fighters react to Charles Oliveira’s win over Justin Gaethje and rip co-main event

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 274: Oliveira v Gaethje Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a wild, seesawing night of combat sports action at UFC 274, fans went from boredom, to exhilaration, to boredom, and ended on exhilaration with Charles Oliveira – the most exciting non-lightweight champ.

Oliveira became the first UFC champion to lost his belt on the scale, but he quickly showed the promotion he is the best with or without gold, submitting Justin Gaethje at the 3:22 mark of the opening frame.

Officially, Oliveira is the No. 1 contender to the lightweight title, as UFC President Dana white reminded him after his rear-naked choke finish of former interim champ Gaethje. The Brazilian became the second winner on Saturday to call out Conor McGregor after his win, however, so the future is anyone’s guess.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 274 main card.

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson

Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...