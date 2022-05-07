 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 274 Tweets: Fighters react to Michael Chandler’s insane knockout of Tony Ferguson

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 274: Chandler v Ferguson Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson went back and forth in the first round of their highly anticipated UFC 274 showdown. Then, in a split second, Chandler turned the tables – and turned off the lights on Ferguson.

In the one of the first exchanges of the second round, Chandler landed a front kick to Ferguson’s jaw that sent the former interim champ crashing to the canvas just 17 seconds into the middle frame.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the highlight-reel finish.

