UFC 274 Tweets: Fighters react to Michael Chandler’s insane knockout of Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson went back and forth in the first round of their highly anticipated UFC 274 showdown. Then, in a split second, Chandler turned the tables – and turned off the lights on Ferguson.

In the one of the first exchanges of the second round, Chandler landed a front kick to Ferguson’s jaw that sent the former interim champ crashing to the canvas just 17 seconds into the middle frame.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the highlight-reel finish.

My god! That was a bad one! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) May 8, 2022

Holy Hell!!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022

Holy hell. No one saw that coming — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 8, 2022

Damn Channy boy — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022

Michael Chandler with the clean work ! WHEW #UFC274 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 8, 2022

I really hope Tony is OK. But for Chandler that is a knockout of the year candidate for sure!! #UFC274 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 8, 2022

That was scary the way he went down #UFC274 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022