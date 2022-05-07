UFC 274 results: Michael Chandler flattens Tony Ferguson with devastating front kick knockout, calls out Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has delivered nothing but jaw dropping fights since arriving in the UFC and a devastating second-round knockout over Tony Ferguson was no different.

After suffering a knockdown in the opening frame, Chandler unleashed a hellacious front kick that blasted Ferguson and dropped him face first on the canvas. The former interim lightweight champion was unconscious before he hit the floor with Ferguson leaping on top of the cage to celebrate an absolutely stunning finish.

The knockout came at just 17 seconds into the second round.

“We’ve seen a couple [front kick knockouts],” Chandler said afterwards. “We don’t even train that, that much. It just happened. There was a lane right up the middle.”

Prior to the knockout, the lightweights were swinging heavy leather from the opening exchange with Ferguson drawing first blood after a lightning quick left hand dropped Chandler to the canvas. Ferguson looked to capitalize on the opening but Chandler was able to recover enough to get back to his feet.

Ferguson was still throwing fire with his punches and he continued to connect with good accuracy until Chandler finally altered his strategy by taking the fight to the ground. From there, Chandler was looking to drop bombs on top with Ferguson staying active off his back.

As Chandler went to his corner, he was nursing a cut and some significant swelling under his eye, which undoubtedly could have given him problems if not for the next exchange in the fight.

Chandler came out to start the second round and with Ferguson’s arms wide at his side, the ex-Bellator lightweight champion unleashed a perfectly timed front kick that landed flush on the chin. Ferguson crashed to the ground as the referee waved off the fight with Chandler earning his second win and second knockout in the octagon.

After laying motionless for several moments, Ferguson was able to get back to his feet before leaving the cage under his own power.

As for Chandler, he was understandably ecstatic about the win and he wasted no time calling his shot for what he wants next.

“There is not one MMA fan on the planet that doesn’t want to see me rematch you Charles [Oliveira] or rematch you Justin Gaethje,” Chandler shouted. “If Hunter Campbell and Dana White have a momentary lapse in judgment and they give the title shot to someone else, I’ve got one dude on my mind.

“Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter. Holler at your boy!”