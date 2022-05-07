UFC 274 video: Brandon Royval answers guillotine with guillotine, gets double-tap from Matt Schnell

Flyweight Brandon Royval gave Matt Schnell a taste of his own medicine and got a first-round finish in their spirited UFC 274 prelim.

Schnell dropped Royval with a right hand and then seized on a guillotine as the two scrambled for position. Royval escaped and then replied with his own guillotine, prompting Schnell to tap with both of his hands at the 2:14 mark of the first round.

Check out the finish below from Saturday’s event at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Schnell pushed back Royval from the opening bell with a flurry of punches. Royval sat back on his counters and still ate a stiff left hand. In the next exchange, he was on the mat as Schnell pounced to pick up the quick finish. Royval hunted for the leg to buy himself some time and then reversed position by threatening an oma plata, only to get caught in Schnell’s guillotine attempt.

Schnell was sitting against the fence after Royval shucked him off, and Royval quickly grabbed control of the neck. Royval now has won two straight after back-to-back defeats in bouts against former champ Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

It’s back to the drawing board for Schnell, whose previous bout was overturned from a loss to a no-contest when his opponent, Rogerio Bontorin, tested positive for a performance-enhancer.