UFC 274 live blog: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

This is the UFC 274 live blog for the featured lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson on Saturday in Phoenix.

A three-time Bellator lightweight champion, Chandler made his UFC debut in 2021 and has had a wildly successful transition to the organization. Debuting with a Performance of the Night winning KO over Dan Hooker at UFC 257, Chandler then challenged for the vacant lightweight title, nearly knocking out Charles Oliveira before getting caught and finished in the second round. He then followed that up with a Fight of the Year battle against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. That being said, Chandler has lost two in a row, and if he wants to find himself back in a title fight soon, a win over Ferguson is imperative.

A one-time interim lightweight champion who amassed a remarkable 12-fight winning streak, Ferguson has fallen on hard times in recent years, getting dominated in his past three fights. At 38 years old, there are serious questions about the future for “El Cucuy,” especially considering he hasn’t won a round in nearly three years. But Ferguson is looking to silence the doubters and reinsert himself in the title conversation with a win over Chandler on Saturday.

Check out the UFC 274 live blog below.