UFC 274 live blog: Shogun Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux 2

This is the UFC 274 live blog for the featured light heavyweight rematch between Mauricio Rua and Ovince Saint Preux on Saturday night in Phoenix.

“Shogun” and Saint Preux fought for the first time back in 2014 with Saint Preux scoring a knockout in just 34 seconds, the biggest win of his career. Since then, the two’s careers have taken very different paths. Shogun has fought sparingly, competing only eight times in the past eight years but winning five of those contests. However, in his most recent time out, he was knocked out by Paul Craig at UFC 255. Meanwhile, Saint Preux has fought 18 times since their first encounter, including challenging for an interim light heavyweight title in 2016. Recently though, things have not gone well for Saint Preux, who has lost three of his past five and had a failed move up to the heavyweight division. Now both men look to get back on the winning track on Saturday.

Check out the UFC 274 live blog below.