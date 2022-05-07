Watch Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights from UFC 274’s main card, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

Chandler vs. Ferguson took place May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-7) took on longtime veteran Tony Ferguson (25-7) on the main card of UFC 274. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Ferguson out in southpaw with Chandler in orthodox and it’s Chandler with the center to start, while the crowd starts a loud “Tony” chant.

Chandler taking his time to start, Ferguson active with hands but not committing yet. Chandler throws some leg kicks which are checked. Chandler starts stepping in to throw and Ferguson looking for counter elbows.

A jab from Ferguson sits Chandler down! Chandler stumbling back and Ferguson trying to find a big shot! Ferguson on the hunt and Chandler in retreat. Ferguson landing some decent shots and now Chandler is launching himself into big shots but he’s getting caught when he does it. Ferguson lands a sharp left hook and Chandler explodes into a power-double and gets the takedown!

Ferguson immediately going to work with elbows and getting the legs active. Chandler appears to have been cut by one of those but he’s trying to posture and land shots. Nothing yet because Ferguson’s legs are in the way and he nearly gets a sweep! Chandler stays in his base and now Chandler gets some big shots off!

Ferguson now looking to use the fence to stand but Chandler is smothering him. So back to elbows while Chandler tries to get shots off but he’s staying tight now. An punch lands from Chandler though that opens up Ferguson so both men are bleeding and the horn sounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Ferguson.

Round 2: On the feet, Ferguson was styling on Chandler but as has been the issue, once he got taken down he was behind. To content to try offense off his back. Let’s see if Chandler goes to that immediately in this one.

Ferguson takes the center and Chandler’s right eye is massively swollen. It appears to have issues. BUT IT DOESN’T MATTER BECAUSE A FRONT KICK FACE PLANTS TONY FERGUSON!!!!!! OUT COLD!!!!!

Michael Chandler defeats Tony Ferguson by KO (front kick) at :17 of Round 2.