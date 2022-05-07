UFC 274 video: Andre Fialho survives early trouble, concusses Cameron VanCamp in first

Andre Fialho’s aggression nearly cost him an early finish. But when short-notice replacement Cameron VanCamp got a little too eager, he capitalized for the first finish at UFC 274.

A left hook rotated VanCamp’s jaw and sent him to the canvas for the KO stoppage at the 2:35 mark of the first round on Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Check out the finish and its aftermath below.

The welterweight division has a new force to be reckoned with



[ @AndreFialhoJr1 | #UFC274 ] pic.twitter.com/pIijY6s1c3 — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2022

Sparks flew between Fialho and VanCamp at the weigh-in, and from the outset of the preliminary-card bout, both were eager to engage. Fialho, however, pressed the action with low kicks and punches, a strategy that initially backfired when he caught a hook that visibly wobbled him. There would be no more forward charge.

As it turned out, that was just fine for the Portugal-born fighter, who wound up giving VanCamp a taste of his own medicine when the American got a little too eager to finish things off and caught a hard shot of his own. The check left hook Fialho had used to keep VanCamp honest worked, but VanCamp continued to charge and learned the same lesson twice; the second one produced the finish.

Fialho is now 2-1 in the octagon after a debut against Michel Pereira ended in a decision setback, and he’s earned consecutive first-round finishes after stopping Miguel Baeza in April. VanCamp sees a four-fight regional streak snapped in his first octagon showing.