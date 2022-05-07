Joe Lauzon reacts to UFC 274 fight with Donald Cerrone being scrapped: ‘I know he would do everything he could do to be in there’

As expected, Joe Lauzon is disappointed that he won’t be facing Donald Cerrone at UFC 274.

Lauzon and Cerrone were scheduled to open up the main card of Saturday’s event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, but it was announced during the early preliminary card that Cerrone fell ill and the fight was off.

Not long after, Lauzon took to Instagram to react to the news and show immense respect for his fellow veteran fighter.

“Fight is off. [Donald Cerrone] is sick and commission won’t let him fight. I know he would do everything he could do to be in there,” Lauzon stated.

“I’m fine, but obviously upset. F***.”

Color commentator Joe Rogan revealed that the culprit was likely food poisoning that kept Cerrone from competing on Saturday.

“They think what mind have happened is Donald ate something bad,” Rogan said. “Because he was throwing up, he couldn’t keep food down. He felt terrible. They tried to give him time to recover but I talked to Dr. [Jeff] Davidson and it was just not going to happen.”

Lauzon was slated to compete for the first time since a first-round stoppage win over Jonathan Pearce at UFC Boston in October 2019.