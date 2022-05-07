Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone out of UFC 274 due to illness, fight against Joe Lauzon pulled from card

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has been pulled from UFC 274 after falling ill in the hours leading up to the event on Saturday night.

As a result, Cerrone’s fight with Joe Lauzon has been scrapped from the card and the welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Khaos Williams will now kick off the main card on pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The news was announced during the UFC 274 broadcast with color commentator Joe Rogan revealing that it was likely food poisoning that scrapped Cerrone from fighting.

“They think what mind have happened is Donald ate something bad,” Rogan said. “Because he was throwing up, he couldn’t keep food down. He felt terrible. They tried to give him time to recover but I talked to Dr. [Jeff] Davidson and it was just not going to happen.”

It’s unfortunate news for Cerrone, who talked in the days leading up to the fight about how much he was looking forward to competing in front of his oldest son, who was going to be in attendance at UFC 274.

Cerrone has been out of action since May 2021 when he suffered a knockout loss to Alex Morono, which dropped his record to 0-5 with one no contest in his past six appearances in the UFC.

With a fresh start and a new training camp built in Las Vegas, Cerrone was anxious to get back on track but sadly he’ll have to wait until a later date to get back in the octagon.

There’s no word at this time if the UFC will attempt to rebook the fight with Lauzon but for now the lightweights will both have to wait after their matchup was scrapped on Saturday night.