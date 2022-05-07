Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 274 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘He looks freakin’ damn good’ By MMA Fighting Newswire May 7, 2022, 11:30am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the final episode of UFC 274 Embedded, Justin Gaethje cuts weight, Carla Esparza gets flowers, Charles Oliveira misses weight, and see the fighters square off for the final time at ceremonial weigh-ins. Get the latest gear UFC 274 Event T-Shirt Charles Oliveira Reigning Defending T-Shirt Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje T-Shirt "Thug" Rose Namajunas T-Shirt Tony Ferguson School of Snap Jitsu T-Shirt UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From MMA Fighting UFC 274 Results: Oliveira vs. Gaethje ‘This is a disgrace’: MMA world reacts to Charles Oliveira missing weight, being stripped of UFC title Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Live round-by-round updates UFC 274 fighters allege ‘messed up’ scale affected cut, coach claims it led to Charles Oliveira’s weight miss Canelo vs. Bivol Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event Missed Fists: Amateur fighter lands cleanest spin kick knockout of the year, more Loading comments...
