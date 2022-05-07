 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 274 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘He looks freakin’ damn good’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

In the final episode of UFC 274 Embedded, Justin Gaethje cuts weight, Carla Esparza gets flowers, Charles Oliveira misses weight, and see the fighters square off for the final time at ceremonial weigh-ins.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...