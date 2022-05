PHOENIX, Ariz. — Will Charles Oliveira be able to recover from his disastrous weight miss or will Justin Gaethje leave UFC 274 with lightweight gold? And which fighter between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler will put a stop to their losing streak?

Joe Lauzon, Carla Esparza, Renato Moicano, Billy Quarantillo, and more notable names break down two of the most anticipated matchups of UFC 274.